Israel to give ‘unprecedented’ response if attacked — military

TEL AVIV, January 20. /TASS/. Israel is ready "to employ unprecedented offensive capabilities" during any attempt to attack it, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Eyal Zamir said while visiting the Home Front Command headquarters.

"The IDF is prepared to employ unprecedented offensive capabilities in their intensity against any attempt to harm the State of Israel," he said. "We are fully prepared defensively for every scenario."

"The lessons of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ have been implemented, and as part of this, the IDF is also preparing for the possibility of a surprise war," the Israeli defense official added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

After that, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a truce. The ceasefire came into effect on June 24.