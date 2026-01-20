Macron proposes hosting G7 meeting with Russia in Paris, Trump posts on Truth Social

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social media network a personal message from French leader Emmanuel Macron saying that he is ready to invite Russia to a G7 meeting in Paris.

"I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins," the post reads.

In his message, Macron calls Trump ‘my friend’, noting that they are "totally in line on Syria" and "can do great things on Iran." However, the French president acknowledged that he did not understand what Trump was doing on Greenland.