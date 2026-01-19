BERLIN, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s push to take Greenland offers the European Union an opportunity to mend ties with Russia and resolve the Ukrainian conflict, the founder of the Megaupload file sharing network, Kim Dotcom, said.

"Greenland is an opportunity for the EU to make peace with Russia, end the war in Ukraine, bring NordStream back online, leave NATO and join Canada in welcoming the Multipolar order," he wrote on the X social network.

In his opinion, in this case US President Donald Trump would become a pariah and the US plan "to profit from the fall of the EU" would fail.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. Earlier, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark’s right to control the island.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.