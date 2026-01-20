Kim Jong Un fires Deputy PM Yang Seung-ho at public ceremony

PYONGYANG, January 20. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Yang Seung-ho at a ceremony marking the completion of the first stage of reconstruction and modernization of the Renson Machine-Building Association, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to it, Kim Jong Un told the event that the first stage of modernization faced "unnecessary artificial chaos due to irresponsible, rude and incapable executives, which led to difficulties and considerable economic damage."

He pointed out that some executives were "not ready for the streamlining and technical reconstruction of the industry in the country as a whole," and called for "stopping relying on those who have been accustomed to defeatism, irresponsibility and passivity for too long." After this Kim Jong Un dismissed Yang Seung-ho comparing him to "a goat harnessed to a cart." However, the leader does not believe that the deputy prime minister committed anti-party actions, they were rather an accidental personnel error.

Kim Jong Un said that in the modern realities of North Korea, which is moving towards wealth and prosperity, pioneers and real fighters are needed, whose actions bring a bright future closer. He called on all senior officials to refresh their memory of the requirements of the party's modernization policy and "relying on a purposeful plan and scientific methodology be sure to build a modernized and advanced economy under the current generation that reliably guarantees the future of the state."

The participants of the ceremony expressed their full support for Kim Jong Un, KCNA said. After that Prime Minister Pak Thae-song cut the red ribbon in honor of the completion of construction, and Kim Jong Un inspected the Renson Engineering Association. He said the company had taken a major step in modernizing strengthening the foundations of an independent economy.

Kim Jong Un noted that the current era, when the national economy is embarking on stable growth and is rapidly advancing the policy of developing the periphery, requires meeting the increased demand for machinery. He said that for this it is necessary to constantly conduct scientific and technical research and strengthen personnel work. The head of state set goals for the next stage of modernization of the Renson Machine-Building Association and outlined in detail the tasks for advancing the work on bringing mechanical engineering as a whole to a new, advanced level.