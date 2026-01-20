MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Treaty on Strategic Partnership with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea practically embodied Russia’s actions for strengthening security in Eurasia and Pyongyang rendered Moscow assistance in liberating the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea practically embodied our actions for strengthening security in Eurasia and that country rendered us fraternal allied assistance in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants, as you know," Lavrov told the press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy’s work in 2025.

Russia and North Korea signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the summer of 2024. The document includes a clause on mutual assistance in case of an armed attack on any of the parties. At the personal initiative of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, North Korean fighters participated in the operations for liberating districts of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region from Ukrainian armed formations that had invaded them.

Russia expressed gratitude to North Korea for its support. Today, North Korean combat engineers are helping demine the territory of the Kursk Region.