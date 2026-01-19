About 60 countries invited to join Gaza Board of Peace — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. Almost 60 countries have been invited to join the Gaza Board of Peace that will govern the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

According to the report, the majority of those invited responded in a "cautious" manner due to potential geopolitical risks.

"The Board of Peace is an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict," WSJ quoted the Board of Peace’s charter as saying.

The report says that US President Donald Trump, as the chairman, has an exclusive right to veto the board’s decisions. According to WSJ, the permanent membership fee amounts to $1 billion annually. Without it, the membership is limited to three years. It is unclear how these funds will be used.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier in the day that President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, and this opportunity is being examined.