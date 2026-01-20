Pistorius has to live with statements about 'inevitable' NATO-Russia war — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will have to live with the statement that war between NATO and Russia is "inevitable," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"[French President Emmanuel] Macron will have to sit with these statements, just like the those made about war between NATO and Russia beginning by 2029. The latter statement was made by Pistorius, the German defense minister," Lavrov told the press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy’s work in 2025.

On November 15, 2025, Pistorius said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a war between Russia and NATO could allegedly begin before 2029. Commenting later on his statement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there were no doubts anymore about who had assumed the role of an aggressor.