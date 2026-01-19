Madagascar seeks to join BRICS as partner country — president

HARARE, January 19. /TASS/. Madagascar may soon be admitted to BRICS as a partner nation, the country’s interim President Col. Michael Randrianirina said, adding that this topic was raised during his visit to South Africa this weekend.

"The South African president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has accepted our request to make Madagascar one of the BRICS partner countries," he told the TVM television channel.

He said that he plans to attend the BRICS summit in Indie scheduled for June.

Madagascar may become the fourth African BRICS partner country along with Algeria, Nigeria, and Uganda.

On October 14, 2025, Madagascar’s National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, dismissed President Andry Rajoelina due to his absence from the country. The move was approved by the High Constitutional Court and suggested the military led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina take power in the country. Randrianirina was sworn as interim president on October 17.