{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Macron to opt out of Trump’s Board of Peace over UN fears — Bloomberg

According to the report, the French leader believes that the new organization’s charter goes beyond the Gaza Strip issue

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is not planning to accept his US counterpart’s invitation to join the Board of Peace out of fear that it may undermine the role of the United Nations, Bloomberg wrote citing a source close to Macron.

According to the report, the French leader believes that the new organization’s charter goes beyond the Gaza Strip issue.

In this regard, Paris is particularly concerned about compliance with the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations, which France views as non-negotiable.

Madagascar seeks to join BRICS as partner country — president
Read more
Explosions reported in Kiev-controlled part of Zaporozhye Region
An air raid warning is currently in effect for the Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Chernigov regions
Read more
US to remain in NATO — treasury secretary
When asked what is more essential for the US national security, NATO or Greenland, Scott Bessent said, "Both"
Read more
Newest AK-12 assault rifle developed based on combat experience analysis — Kalashnikov CEO
Alan Lushnikov added that the modernization had been preceded by extensive work
Read more
Iran’s envoy to Russia expects violations of UN Charter to speed up US decline
Kazem Jalali noted that the UN Charter barred the organization’s members from using force and threatening to use force in international relations "against the territorial integrity and political independence of any state"
Read more
Russian Il-114-300 aircraft to take part in flight program of exhibition in India
Rostec reported that the aircraft is built using domestic components and is equipped with TV7-117ST-01 engines of the United Engine Corporation
Read more
French troops do not want to fight Russia — politician
Fabrice Sorlin named two reasons for this
Read more
Trump decided not to attack Iran after calls from Israel, Saudi Arabia — news outlet
Mohammed bin Salman stressed that US military intervention could destabilize the situation in the Middle East overall
Read more
RDIF chief sure Europe will not be able to bar US from taking control of Greenland
"Europe will cave in, US will get Greenland," Kirill Dmitriev wrote
Read more
Iranian ambassador calls Trump’s January remarks on Iran ‘provocative, absurd’
Kazem Jalali called Trump the "architect and implementer of the policy of maximum pressure and sanctions" who sends "absurd and contradictory signals
Read more
Denmark chooses to skip World Economic Forum in Davos
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting will be held on January 19-23
Read more
Colombian mercenary advises against joining Ukrainian army
According to Russia’s security agencies, at least 750 Colombian mercenaries fighting for Ukraine have been killed since the start of the special military operation
Read more
Many in France sympathize with Russia and Putin — politician
Russia has millions of supporters in France, Fabrice Sorlin said
Read more
Train collision in Spain leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Around 300 people were on board one of the trains, which derailed and crashed onto a neighboring track
Read more
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
For the first time TASS publishes photos of Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines taken from a quadrocopter during sea trials in the Baltic Sea
Read more
Ukrainian army launches over 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces launched 19 fixed-wing drones at the Rovensky District.
Read more
Ukraine, US agree to continue talks in Davos — Umerov
However, Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary said nothing about a potential meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Davos on January 19-23
Read more
Japan’s prime minister conveyed to Putin that ties with Moscow matter to Tokyo
Expert Masaru Sato believes the message was conveyed to Putin after the Japanese lawmaker passed it on to Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, whom he met on December 26
Read more
Russian businessman says it would be cheaper for EU to pay Russia for Greenland's security
Oleg Deripaska urged European nations to reconsider their options for allocating funds, proposing that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict could be achieved at a fraction of the cost - around 150 billion euros
Read more
Cabin of import-substituting SJ-100 to be revealed to public first at exhibition in India
SJ-100 is a Russian short-haul narrow-body aircraft, a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 with maximum locally sourced components
Read more
US push for peace in Ukraine aimed at 'resetting' relations with Russia — Politico
The expert believes that if Russia decides that negotiations on Ukraine are no longer possible, "the fighting will continue — no matter what"
Read more
Macron to opt out of Trump’s Board of Peace over UN fears — Bloomberg
According to the report, the French leader believes that the new organization’s charter goes beyond the Gaza Strip issue
Read more
Skat-350M drone with KUB-2 munition equipped with Russian software — Kalashnikov
According to Alan Lushnikov, the effectiveness of the company's products is confirmed by their active use in the special military operation zone
Read more
European diplomacy is impotent, there is no one to talk to Russia — Medvedchuk
According to the head of the Other Ukraine movement, the arrogance with which Europe spoke to the rest of the world has already cost it dearly
Read more
Press review: Trump pressures Denmark as US business signals Arctic ties with Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 16th
Read more
Time in special military operation works in Russia’s favor — Medvedchuk
Ex-leader of the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party noted that "there are ongoing contacts with the US, and Europe is already looking for ways to resume engagement with Russia"
Read more
French politician calls for resuming dialogue with Russia, lifting sanctions
According to Florian Philippot, each European country must "restore its own independence and defend its own national interests" as the European Union actions only lead from one crisis to another
Read more
Putin receives US invitation to join Board of Peace on Gaza — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is currently studying all the details of this proposal
Read more
About 60 countries invited to join Gaza Board of Peace — WSJ
According to the report, the majority of those invited responded in a "cautious" manner due to potential geopolitical risks
Read more
Ukrainian army suffering heavy losses at Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive in the area of four settlements in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump's Greenland grab offers EU path to ally with Russia — entrepreneur
According to Kim Dotcom, in this case US President Donald Trump would become a pariah and the US plan "to profit from the fall of the EU" would fail
Read more
US dollar share in global reserves drop to its lowest in twenty years
The analysts noted that gold now accounts for more global FX reserves than Euro, Yen and Pound combined
Read more
Trump demands $1 bln from countries for permanent seats on Gaza Peace Council — Bloomberg
The US President will decide who exactly to invite to join the "Peace Council," the news agency said
Read more
EU ready to take decisive action against Trump over Greenland — newspaper
According to a European diplomat familiar with the negotiations, retaliatory tariffs worth 93 billion dollars could be imposed "very quickly" compared to other options under discussion
Read more
FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Epiphany
On January 19 Orthodox believers in Russia celebrate Epiphany
Read more
Starmer criticizes Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on Europe
British Prime Minister said that "applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong," the statement reads
Read more
Italian organization members face prosecution for recruiting Europeans into Kiev’s army
According to the official statement, the investigation targets representatives of Associazione Stur, which operates both in Italy and Ukraine
Read more
France has real opportunity to leave NATO — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the discussion about France's withdrawal from NATO acquired new relevance thanks to the conscious decision of the US to officially return to an overt imperial policy
Read more
EU, UK hold ‘no cards’ on Greenland — Russian presidential envoy
Donald Trump announced earlier that Washington would begin to impose import tariffs of 10% on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreement on the full transfer of Greenland to the US
Read more
Terms of deal on NIS to be referred to US Treasury Department by January 23 — Vucic
The main provisions of the future contract are a clear definition of ownership rights, the structure of the future company, the percentage of shares, each company's share, the Serbian President said
Read more
Czech PM fears Europe has lost Russia's ear forever
Andrej Babis earlier emphasized that his country would not provide funds to Kiev from its state budget
Read more
Death toll from train crash in Spain climbs to 21 — Reuters
According to the Spanish TVE television channel, roughly 100 people were injured
Read more
Ukraine to be put on back burner over Greenland at World Economic Forum in Davos
According to Politico, Europe is facing "the worst transatlantic crisis in decades"
Read more
US needs Greenland for effective use of Golden Dome missile defense system — Trump
The US leader noted that "highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it"
Read more
Hungary says ‘no’ to Ukraine’s accession to EU — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that under the Treaty on European Union, new members can be admitted to the community only on a consensus basis, hence, this cannot be done without Hungary’s consent
Read more
Kremlin agrees that Trump will go down in history if he annexes Greenland
According to Dmitry Peskov, by resolving the issue of Greenland's accession, the US leader will go down not only in US history, but in world history as well
Read more
Belarus invited to join Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza
According to Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Ruslan Varankov, the president responded positively to the invitation
Read more
Russia’s newest Supercam S180 drone to be unveiled at Abu Dhabi UMEX 2026 expo
The Unmanned Systems Group also noted that the developer will put on display its flagship UAV, the Supercam S350, which has proven itself in both civilian and military applications
Read more
Venezuela to strengthen oil and gas industry, authorized president says
"This stage requires unity and greatness from us as a nation," Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
US purchase of Greenland to send 'disastrous signal' to Ukraine — Guardian
Agreeing to sell part of the territory of an EU member state, should it take place, would alarm Ukraine, which is not even a member of the bloc
Read more
Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov hardest-hit by power supply outages in Ukraine
Reports of emergency power outages have been coming from Kiev and several Ukrainian regions since morning
Read more
Kazakhstan’s president accepts Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace for Gaza
Ruslan Zheldibay, the Kazakh leader’s aide and press secretary, added that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "sent a letter to the US president, expressing his sincere gratitude"
Read more
No one will help Ukraine after conflict except Russia, Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader urged Ukrainians to recognize that the issue is not merely about territorial gains
Read more
Riots in Iran organized by Israeli agents — Iranian ambassador to Russia
Kazem Jalali noted that an analysis of the key players’ actions during the period in question shows "a shift in tactics and a turn to violence following the failure to achieve the stated objectives"
Read more
Far-right, socialist candidates set to compete for Portugal’s presidency
As many as 11 candidates, ten men and one woman, are vying for the office, but none of them has secured 50% of the vote in the first round
Read more
Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s Kursk Region over 30 times in past 24 hours
Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the Ukrainian drone attack set fire to a building in the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye
Read more
Ukraine loses around 1,210 troops across all directions of special military operation
Russian forces also carried out strikes on facilities assembling unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as on energy and transport sites operating in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Read more
Putin takes traditional icy plunge to mark Orthodox Epiphany — Kremlin
"Epiphany is a great holiday for the President, as for all Orthodox believers who work in the Kremlin," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to counterattack in Zaporozhye Region
As a result, an M1117 armored personnel carrier, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, and several Novator armored combat vehicles were destroyed, along with other military vehicles
Read more
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in Ukraine’s southern Odessa Region
Explosions were reported in Odessa in the early hours of Monday
Read more
US policy shift likely to end in 'radical reshaping' of West — media
According to Politico, "for many European governments, including America’s longest-standing and most loyal allies, Trump’s threat of punitive tariffs against anyone who tries to stop him taking Greenland was the final straw"
Read more
Kalashnikov repair teams service small arms, drones in special op zone
Alan Lushnikov added that the concern has a representative office in the special military operation zone, which is known to the Defense Ministry and where military personnel can always turn in the prescribed manner
Read more
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novopavlovka, move closer to Druzhkovka
According to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, it creates a number of tactical advantages
Read more
No immediate plans for Putin’s call with Venezuela’s authorized president — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia maintains constant contact with Delcy Rodriguez via diplomatic channels
Read more
Russia, Belarus cannot be divided, in terms of defense they are one whole — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader said that Minsk and Moscow are ready to defend their interests
Read more
Dmitriev calls on EU 'not to provoke Daddy,' recall soldiers from Greenland
Russia’s president special Representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries said that the EU should return the soldiers sent to Greenland
Read more
Iranian foreign ministry blames US, Israel for organizing riots
Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities
Read more
Russian forces push Ukrainian army away from Dnieper river shore near Kherson — commander
The Ukrainian army is trying to hold its positions at the edge of the right bank of the Dnieper River and is secretly shelling the left bank of the Kherson Region while avoiding any active armed clashes
Read more
Kurdish coalition in Syria to remain intact, commander says
Mazloum Abdi announced a trip to Damascus on January 19 to "finalize work on the agreement," the details of which will be announced after his return
Read more
Putin discusses Russia’s role in multipolar world with Russian Security Council members
A report was delivered by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Western Europe prepares for war with Russia — Orban
In confirmation of this, the Hungarian prime minister said that recent meetings of the EU leaders "have turned into military councils" where the issue of "how to defeat Russia" is discussed
Read more
Trump seeks to maintain warm relations with Putin — FT
According to the report, the US leader's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace illustrates that
Read more
Bundeswehr servicemen suddenly ordered to leave Greenland — Bild
According to the outlet, 15 soldiers and officers led by Admiral Stefan Pauli are already at the airport in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and are due to depart on an Icelandair flight
Read more
Voting at Portugal’s presidential election over
As many as 11 candidates, ten men and one woman, are vying for the office
Read more
London’s threats to stop Russian ships amount to return to piracy — ambassador
Andrey Kelin noted that Western countries have long relied on double standards in attempts to "spite Russia," but their disregard of international law has now reached "unprecedented levels"
Read more
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Read more
Kalashnikov to display loitering munitions tested in special op zone in Abu Dhabi
The Kub-2E and Kub-10E have received positive reviews from service members in the special military operation zone
Read more
Gazprom, Hungary's MOL agree on terms of NIS deal — Serbian Energy Ministry
According to Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic, partners from the United Arab Emirates are expected to participate in the deal
Read more
Merz calls Russia 'European country,' hopes to achieve balance in relations
The Chancellor said his comment was not because he was in the east of Germany
Read more
Construction of first reactor of Akkuyu plant almost completed
Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey
Read more
Denmark sending large contingent of troops to western Greenland — TV
Chief of the Danish Army Command Peter H. Boysen is also expected to arrive in Greenland
Read more
All of French army to fit into football stadium — politician
Potential deployment of French troops to Ukraine would have no impact on the frontlines, Fabrice Sorlin said
Read more
Syrian interim president cancels visit to Germany — TV
Ahmed Al-Sharaa was scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz
Read more
Ukraine loses 20 troops in Russian Grad strike near Konstantinovka
Russia’s Battlegroup South also destroyed three vehicles
Read more
Europe manipulates peace narrative on Ukraine — Kherson governor
On January 12, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia "has to show that they are interested in peace"
Read more
Denmark fails to eliminate 'Russian threat' to Greenland, Trump claims
According to the US president, now it is time, and it will be done
Read more
Lower house of Japanese parliament to be dissolved on January 23 — PM
Sanae Takaichi added that the decision of whether she should be the head of government "belongs to the people"
Read more
Iranian president warns against attacking country’s supreme leader
The statement followed US President Donald Trumps’ remarks in an interview with Politico where he called Khamenei a "sick man" and said that it is "time to look for new leadership in Iran"
Read more
Many merchant ships refuse to call at Odessa seaports — Ukrainian grain association
According to the UGA, the situation has deteriorated notably in recent days
Read more
Putin to hold international contacts during upcoming week
A meeting with members of the government is also scheduled
Read more
Russian forces are 30 km from Slavyansk — DPR head
According to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, fierce fighting continues near the settlements of Grishino and Beletskoye
Read more
Europe should fear US, while fear of Russia is unjustified — political scientist
Jeffrey Sachs recommended that Europe make its own security arrangements
Read more
Speaking of love for Russia is prohibited in France — French politician
Fabrice Sorlin criticized the French media for one-sided coverage
Read more
Europe turns to Russia talks after realizing it’s being sidelined — Medvedchuk
Medvedchuk stressed that the principle behind the Ukrainian conflict is not a secret to anyone
Read more
EU may influence Trump on Greenland by threatening to remove US bases — The Economist
According to the magazine, it will be extremely difficult for Washington to project its military power into Africa and the Middle East without access to European military bases
Read more
Germany might raise rent for US military bases over tariffs — newspaper
According to the newspaper’s sources in Berlin, Germany is not considering the closure of US military bases on its territory
Read more
Exhibition featuring Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov opens in Doha
A presentation showcasing warships from Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and France was held at Hamad Port
Read more
Kiev to answer for crimes against civilians in Kherson Region — governor
Vladimir Saldo pointed out that Kiev sought to present its crimes as the fight for its interests but in fact, "they are on a human hunt"
Read more
Trump says he feels no obligation to focus on peace efforts after Nobel Prize failure
The US president added that he had "done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States"
Read more