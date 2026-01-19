Macron to opt out of Trump’s Board of Peace over UN fears — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is not planning to accept his US counterpart’s invitation to join the Board of Peace out of fear that it may undermine the role of the United Nations, Bloomberg wrote citing a source close to Macron.

According to the report, the French leader believes that the new organization’s charter goes beyond the Gaza Strip issue.

In this regard, Paris is particularly concerned about compliance with the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations, which France views as non-negotiable.