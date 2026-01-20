LUGANSK, January 20. /TASS/. Over the past week, 11 civil Russians from different regions were killed by Ukrainian attacks and more than 60 people, including three children, were wounded, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Over the past week, 75 civilians were injured by the shelling of the Ukrainian Nazis: 64 people were injured, including three minors, 11 people were killed. The largest number of injured civilians during this period was recorded in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions," he told TASS.

Miroshnik said the most common cause of civilian deaths were attacks by drone strikes - 58 civilians were hit this way.