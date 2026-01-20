LUGANSK, January 20. /TASS/. Over 800,000 subscribers in Russia’s regions were left without electricity last week by Ukraine’s strikes on power facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The Ukrainian formations sought to create unbearable conditions for the civilian population by carrying out deliberate attacks on energy facilities with an emphasis on nodal distribution centers, substations that provide power supply to several districts at once. Over the past week, about 802,200 people have experienced power supply restrictions due to such impacts," he told TASS.

Miroshnik said that the most widespread power outages were recorded in the Zaporozhye Region, where about 314,900 subscribers were left without electricity, in the Lugansk People’s Republic - 85,400 subscribers, in the Republic of Crimea - 84,900 subscribers of Dzhankoi and the Dzhankoi district, in the Bryansk Region - 70,000 subscribers.

"An attempted missile attack on the Klintsovskaya heat power station was recorded in the Bryansk Region, heat supply to the population did not stop," he said.

In total, according to Miroshnik, over the past week, Ukrainian troops have fired almost 3,700 different types of ammunition at Russia.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that 11 civilians from several Russian regions had been killed by Ukrainian attacks over the past week, and more than 60 people, including three children, wounded.