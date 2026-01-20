Russia does not challenge others' rights, will not let anyone ignore its own — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia will not allow anyone to disregard its legal rights, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russian diplomatic activities in 2025.

"Russia will consistently defend its interests, not challenging anyone's legal rights, but also it will not let its legal rights be taken lightly," he stated. Lavrov emphasized that Russia's foreign policy, enshrined in the Foreign Policy Concept, approved by the president in March 2023, "presupposes the resolute protection of the vital interests of our country and our people, and the creation of favorable external conditions for sustainable development within Russia."

"Fundamental actions to further strengthen national sovereignty are of paramount importance. Let me remind you that the amendments to the Russian Constitution introduced in 2020 were a very significant and serious boost in this regard, in the context of strengthening national sovereignty," Lavrov added.