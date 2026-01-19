Over 2,000 people protest in Zurich against Trump's participation in Davos Forum

GENEVA, January 20. /TASS/. More than 2,000 people protested in Zurich on Monday evening to express their disagreement with the holding of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and full-time participation of US President Donald Trump in it, Keystone-SDA agency reported.

According to it, the demonstration began at 6:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. Moscow time) on Burkliplatz Square. The march through the streets of Zurich was held under the slogan "Trump is still not welcome!" The demonstrators lit firecrackers and smoke bombs, one of them set fire to the US flag. The inscriptions on the banners read "Trump is sick" or "Close the WEF."

The agency reported that the initiator of the demonstration was left-wing organization Movement for Socialism. According to the organizers, under Trump, US foreign policy is returning to gunboat diplomacy, or the policy of intimidating the weaker states with force or the threat of its use to force them to yield. The visit of the American leader to the Davos forum is an expression and symbol of the crisis political situation, according to the organization.

The WEF is a Swiss non-governmental organization, which holds annual meetings with business leaders, political leaders, and experts in various fields. In 2026, the meeting will be held from January 19 to 23.