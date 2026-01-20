East battlegroup artillery destroys Ukraine’s strongholds in forest belts of Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Units of self-propelled artillery installations Acacia of the East battlegroup of forces have destroyed Ukraine’s strongholds in the forest belts of the Zaporozhye Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"An UAV reconnaissance unit has discovered camouflaged positions, fortifications and firing points of the enemy. The coordinates of the targets were transferred to the artillery units. After reaching the firing positions, the self-propelled guns Acacia delivered a targeted strike on the identified objects. As a result of the fire damage, fortified positions and dugouts were destroyed, and enemy firing points in the forest belts were destroyed," the ministry said.

It said that in the forest belts of the Zaporozhye Region, the enemy had pre-equipped a network of strong points and hidden shelters, trying to hold the line and block the approaches in this area. The forest belts were turned into a well-camouflaged defense hub.

It is noted that the strike weakened Ukraine’s defense in this area and deprived the enemy of prepared lines to hold positions.