Construction of first reactor of Akkuyu plant almost completed

ISTANBUL, January 19. /TASS/. Construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is 99% completed, Turkey’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"We inspected activities performed in the control room, which is the ‘brain’ of the first reactor. Its construction in 99% completed. Then we had a detailed talk and discussed project implementation progress," the minister said on the X.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant comprises four power generating units of 1,200 MW each with reactors of Russian design.