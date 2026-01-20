EU has no interest in 'picking a fight' with US over Greenland — diplomacy chief

BRUSSELS, January 20. /TASS/. The European Union is not going to pick a fight with the United States over Greenland, but it will hold its ground as it has tools for that, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said addressing a European Parliament meeting discussing Greenland and trans-Atlantic relations in Strasbourg.

"We have no interest in picking a fight, but we will hold our ground. Europe has a slate of tools to protect its interests," she stated. While direct threats "will not pressure Denmark into handing over Greenland, they only risk making both Europe and the United States poorer," she argued.

"The European Union stands without doubt with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark in defense of their territorial integrity and sovereignty. Saturday’s remarks by [US] President [Donald] Trump create a situation we haven’t experienced before. Our response must be to remain calm, hold our ground and act in unity," she stated.

"The United States, Denmark and Greenland have been engaging in direct talks. That is what responsible allies do - they talk. But the tone of these talks matters and threats made outside of them," she added.

Kallas once again accused Russia and China of alleged attempts to undermine security in the Arctic as she called on the United States to confront Russia and China in the Arctic and Greenland as part of NATO.