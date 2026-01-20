LUGANSK, January 20. /TASS/. Since the beginning of January, almost 60 civil Russians, including three children, have been killed by Ukrainian attacks and over 170 people have been injured, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"In 2026, 227 Russian civilians were already injured by the actions of Ukrainian militants, 56 of them died, including three minor children," he told TASS.

According to him, the number of Ukrainian attacks per day in January reached 520, which is twice as much as in January 2025.

Miroshnik said that the overwhelming number of residents in January suffered from the use of weapons supplied to Kiev by EU states and the so-called Ramstein group by the Ukrainian army.