Russian envoy to meet with members of US delegation in Davos — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, is indeed expected to meet with members of the US delegation in Davos, Switzerland, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"I can confirm that he does have plans to meet with some members of the US delegation," he noted, commenting on media reports that Dmitriev would meet with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Washington’s peace plan for Ukraine.

"It will happen on the sidelines of the event today or tomorrow," Peskov specified.

The World Economic Forum is a Swiss non-governmental organization that holds annual meetings involving business leaders, top politicians, and experts in various fields. This year’s event, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue," is taking place on January 19-23.