More than a half of Russian foreign trade transactions made in rubles — PM

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The share of national currencies in the Russian foreign trade turnover reached 85% and rubles account for more than a half of payments, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session on development of foreign economic activity.

"The transition of trade to payments in national currencies continues. Their share in the trade turnover with all the countries reach 85% over ten months [of 2025]. We are ahead of the earlier set target of 70% and the rubles account for more than a half of payment transactions," Mishustin said.

Progress is even more notable as regards the so-called "backbone" countries, where the total indicator of trade in national currencies crossed the level of 90%, he added.

The export support infrastructure must be additionally adjusted in such way that to accelerate the search for new trade partners and focus efforts on priority commodity groups, the high-added value and mechanical engineering products, Mishustin said.