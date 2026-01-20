Trump reports 'very good' talk with Rutte on Greenland

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he held a very good phone talk with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Greenland and agreed to hold several meetings on the issue in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back - on that, everyone agrees," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to him, the US "is the most powerful country anywhere on the globe, by far." "It is done, quite simply, through strength," he added.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO obligations. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.