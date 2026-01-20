MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Crimea is no less important for Russia’s security than Greenland is for the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Crimea is no less important for the security of the Russian Federation than Greenland is for the United States," he said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"Put the people of Crimea in Greenland’s shoes, and a lot will probably become clear to you. Moreover, the people of Crimea went to the referendum after the unconstitutional coup when the putschists who came to power declared war on the Russian language and sent militants to storm the Supreme Council of Crimea. No one staged any coups in Greenland. It’s just that, as US President Donald Trump said, this territory is important for the security of the United States," Lavrov explained.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller earlier questioned Denmark’s right to control the island.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with this agreement, the US committed to defend the island from external aggression.