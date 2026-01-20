Middle East will see no stability without creation of Palestinian state — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Creation of an independent Palestinian state is crucial to stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference summarizing Russia's diplomatic activities in 2025.

"Without the creation of a Palestinian state, the Middle East cannot be stable," he emphasized.

Lavrov commented on the US initiative to create a Board of Peace. He emphasized that Russia is prepared to give this project a chance, but adheres to all UN decisions on the need to establish an independent Palestine.