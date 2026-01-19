MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Copenhagen is maniacally charged with confrontation with Moscow, which makes it impossible for the two nations to cooperate, Russian ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"Copenhagen's obsessive focus on confrontation with Russia and opposition to efforts for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine that would take into account Russian interests make it impossible for us to maintain normal relations with Denmark," the diplomat said.

Last year, the Danish government allowed the construction of Ukrainian plant FirePoint, which produces solid rocket fuel. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this confirms the hostile militaristic course of Copenhagen, which is sabotaging efforts to resolve the political and diplomatic crisis around Ukraine.