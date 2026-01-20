MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The West led by the United States has taken its own rules as the basis for globalization, though China, relying on those rules, has outplayed Western competitors in trade, economy, investment, and infrastructure projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have repeatedly spoken about the latest trends in global economic development when the People’s Republic of China, on the basis of the rules that the West itself led by the United States took as the basis for globalization,

has outplayed its Western competitors in trade, economy, investment, and infrastructure projects," he said at a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

China’s economic and financial development indicators "speak for themselves," Lavrov said. "And now we see the attempts to combat this situation using sanctions, tariffs, and duties," he added.

