MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Businessman Oleg Deripaska has warned that the Greenland crisis could cost Europe as much as 2.5 trillion euros. However, he suggests a more cost-effective approach: ending the conflict in Ukraine and reaching a security agreement with Russia to ensure the island’s stability.

"Greenland is a stunning piece of ice," Deripaska wrote on his Telegram channel. "But as the stakes rise, so does the price - now estimated at 2.5 trillion euros."

He urged European nations to reconsider their options for allocating funds, proposing that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict could be achieved at a fraction of the cost - around 150 billion euros. According to Deripaska, this investment could pave the way for a security and cooperation agreement with Russia, potentially allowing Europe to acquire Arctic 'special forces' known as the 'Polar Bears' for half a trillion euros - an approach he describes as a means to "avoid the shame".