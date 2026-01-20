Russia’s Supercam UAVs can be remotely controlled from anywhere — Unmanned Systems

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Supercam, the main reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle of the Russian Armed Forces, has been furnished with the technology that allows to remotely control it from anywhere in the world. The technology has already been tested in combat conditions in the special military operation zone in Ukraine and has proven highly effective, Ekaterina Zgirovskaya, spokeswoman for the Unmanned Systems Group, told TASS at the UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

"The developer and manufacturer of the Supercam UAV line, Unmanned Systems Group, has developed and successfully tested remote control technology. This solution makes it possible to deploy an UAV control center anywhere in the world in order to receive telemetry, photos, videos, and other data in real time via a secure, encrypted channel. <…> Following a series of field tests, successful combat sorties have already been conducted in counter-terrorism and special military operation zones, i.e., in real-world conditions of a complex jamming environment, where the technology has proven its applicability and effectiveness," Zgirovskaya said.

She specified that only the antenna and data modem are located in the UAV’s immediate operating area, ensuring adequate data security in the event of a strike or position capture. "At the same time, the technology ensures minimal data transmission delays between the remote control center and the aircraft, guaranteeing full control and the ability to accomplish combat missions," said the Unmanned Systems Group spokeswoman.

According to Zgirovskaya, the new development also has significant potential for civilian applications, including monitoring extended facilities (oil and gas pipelines, power lines), search and rescue operations, and environmental monitoring. "The technology allows for a significant reduction in logistics costs and the deployment of situation centers with operators anywhere in the world." "Unmanned Systems Group continues to continuously improve its technology, focusing on increasing its reliability, usability, and adaptability to the needs of both law enforcement agencies and civilian sectors," she said.

About the Exhibition

The UMEX 2026 international exhibition of unmanned systems takes place in Abu-Dhabi from January 20 to 22. At the event, Unmanned Systems Group has put on display the Supercam S350 UAV, which has proven itself in both civilian and military use. The company’s latest development, the Supercam S180 high-speed reconnaissance drone, is also on display as well as the Supercam X4 dual-purpose quadcopter.