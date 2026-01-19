Trump’s plans on Greenland may deal irreparable damage to US-Europe ties — WP

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plans of establishing control over Greenland may deal irreparable damage to Washington’s ties with European allies, The Washington Post wrote.

According to the article, Trump’s "bid to buy or seize Greenland" and "to unleash a trade war" with Europe has "sparked the greatest transatlantic crisis in generations."

"Trump’s unwillingness, so far, to back down risks driving a deeper wedge in the Western alliance or, some fear, causing an irreparable break," the newspaper wrote.

Trump announced earlier on Truth Social that Washington would begin to impose import tariffs of 10% on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreement on the full transfer of Greenland to the US. The decision will take effect on February 1, Trump said, adding that from June 1, the tariffs would increase to 25%.

In addition, the US leader criticized Europe's intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning the island is necessary to strengthen US national security and deploy the Golden Dome missile defense system effectively.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.