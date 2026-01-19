Trump to get nowhere with Greenland through pressure — Danish foreign minister

LONDON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will not achieve his goals in Greenland by putting pressure on Denmark and other European countries, said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in an interview with Sky News.

"We are living in 2026, you can trade with people, but you don't trade people," Rasmussen said.

Denmark has red lines that cannot be crossed, Rasmussen said after Monday’s talks with British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper and called on Trump to move the dialogue from social media to the meeting room.

Trump threatened to levy duties of 10% on Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden from February 1 and until the parties reached agreements "on a complete and total purchase" of Greenland by Washington. From June 1, the duty will increase to 25%.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.