Trump seeks to maintain warm relations with Putin — FT

LONDON, January 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Board of Peace illustrates his determination to preserve a warm relationship with the Russian leader, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported.

"The apparent offer indicates that Trump is eager to maintain his warm relationship with Putin," the article says.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier in the day that President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, and this opportunity is being examined.