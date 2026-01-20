Initiatives to preserve Nazi regime in Kiev unacceptable — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia rejects proposals for a settlement in Ukraine that aim to preserve the Nazi regime in Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated this at a news conference summarizing Russian diplomatic activities in 2025.

"Proposals for a settlement that are based on the aim of preserving the Nazi regime in the part of Ukraine that will be called that are, of course, absolutely unacceptable," he noted.

In this regard, Lavrov emphasized that now, when Europeans talk about guarantees and a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, they are saying that it is necessary to supposedly "stop the war as quickly as possible and at the same time agree on security guarantees for Ukraine," meaning "for what remains of Ukraine."

"And what does this mean?" the minister continued. "I've already said that there's talk in Europe that, since the Americans are unreliable - Greenland confirmed this - we urgently need to create a security system in Europe without the US, but with Ukraine. That is, the security guarantees that our European colleagues speak of with such noble arrogance, promoting their contribution to ensuring the interests of peace - these security guarantees are intended for the current Nazi regime in Kiev. We mustn't forget this."

He added that "no one is talking about how life should be arranged in the territory that remains under Ukrainian control."

"Not a word about restoring the rights of Russian speakers, not a word about lifting the ban on the use of the Russian language in all spheres of life, not a word about lifting the ban on the activities of the Ukrainian Canonical Orthodox Church. There's absolutely nothing," Lavrov noted.

He also said that Russia has not received "completely new documents" from the negotiations held between the US, Ukraine, and Europe over the past couple of weeks.