US well aware that Russia, China have no plans to 'seize' Greenland — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia and China have no plans to "seize" Greenland, and Washington is well aware of this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"We have nothing to do with rumored plans to seize Greenland. I have no doubt that Washington is well aware that neither Russia nor the People's Republic of China have such plans. This is not our agenda," he told a news conference summarizing Russian diplomatic activities in 2025.

Lavrov added ironically that many in Russia didn't even know what Greenland was until the topic "suddenly made headlines."

"This is something for the North Atlantic Alliance to decide, I repeat. We'll see how this issue is resolved," he reiterated.