Magnetic storm on Earth reaches G4 level for first time since November 2025 — scientists

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The magnetic storm, which began after the impact of a plasma cloud from the first X-class flare on Earth in 2026 reached a G4 level, an official at the Institute of Applied Geophysics (IPG) told TASS.

The IPG uses a scale of five levels, where G5 is "extremely strong" and G1 is "weak."

The Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun confirmed the level. "It has been officially confirmed that a G4.33 planetary magnetic storm is taking place on Earth. The only indicator of the solar wind that is currently being measured correctly is magnetic field induction, which shows values close to historical records," the laboratory said in a statement.

The last time a storm of this level was observed was on November 12 last year, when the Kp geomagnetic index peaked at G4.3-G4.7.

The G4 level assumes that on Earth, besides serious interference in communications, serious radio communication disruptions, multi-hour satellite and radio frequency navigation disruptions can be recorded. Auroras can be recorded even in the tropics.

The first class X flare this year occurred on the evening of January 18 and was accompanied by the release of a plasma cloud towards the Earth. It was expected that the impact would provoke magnetic storms up to G4.