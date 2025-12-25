Russian Post suspends overland delivery to Baltic States

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian Post has suspended overland delivery of postal matter to five countries, including the Baltic States, Slovenia and Croatia, the post said on its website.

Delivery by air to these countries continues. The press service of the Russian Post told TASS they are not aware when the overland delivery will restart. The foreign partner carrier told the Russian Post that it "will only carry there by air," the press service added.

The Russian Post also resumed acceptance of international postal items to the Republic of Congo, Somalia and Chad.