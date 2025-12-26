MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Union of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists raised the issue of conflict settlement in Ukraine at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the report in the Kommersant news outlet about the US interest in organizing mining at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"I can say the topics of discussions underway and repeatedly leaked to mass media in the West and from the Kiev regime in the context of the peaceful settlement process was covered in general. These topics were highlighted and they were mentioned," Peskov said. "This topic was not very broadly presented in different aspects. The given topics were mentioned," he added.

The Kommersant news outlet reported earlier that Putin said at the meeting with the Russian business leaders about the US interest in organizing mining at the Zaporozhye nuclear plant.