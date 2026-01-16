Ukrainian servicemen attack Bryansk Region’s energy sites, leaving residents without power

BRYANSK, January 16. /TASS/. The Klintsovskaya thermal power plant and the Naitochovskaya electrical substation in Russia’s Bryansk Region were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian attack, with some residents left without electricity and heat, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

"Ukrainian terrorists have once again attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Bryansk Region. Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately used multiple launch rocket systems to damage the Klintsovskaya thermal power plant and the Naitochovskaya electrical substation. As a result, some residents of these areas were left without electricity and heat," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, special services are working onsite to address the situation. "All necessary measures are being taken to provide assistance. The situation is under control," Bogomaz added.