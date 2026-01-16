MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizens have lost motivation to serve in the armed forces, and no reforms will help, as the point of no return has already been passed, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, Anna Skorokhod said.

"Unfortunately, I believe we have reached the point of no return, and no matter what reforms are implemented, people will have no motivation to serve in the army. There is no social unity. Society is completely divided, and people are absolutely terrified of the army. They believe the army means death, with no other option. They do not want to go to war and are unprepared for it, both morally and psychologically," she said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Ruslan Dikiy.

In her view, these sentiments are linked not only to the actions of territorial recruitment centers and forced mobilization, but also to the overall situation in the country. "You can clearly see it. Some people are deferred from the army so they can keep the economy or critical infrastructure running. They can travel abroad without any problems, and everything is fine for them. Others have to hide because they are afraid, which is a natural human reaction. And some simply cannot endure being on the front lines," she added, stressing that in Ukraine "there is no unifying approach and no equality for everyone before the state."

Earlier, journalist Vladimir Boiko also commented on public attitudes toward service in the armed forces. According to him, more than a thousand soldiers desert the Ukrainian military every day, which amounts to one person every minute and a half.