Missile subs Dmitry Donskoy, Knyaz Potemkin to join Russian Navy — commander

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The strategic missile-carrying submarines the Dmitry Donskoy and the Knyaz Potemkin, being built at the Sevmash Shipyard under the upgraded Project 955A Borey-A, will eventually enter the Russian Navy, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

The Russian Navy’s submarine forces mark the 120th anniversary of their establishment on March 19. In 1906, by decree of Emperor Nicholas II, a new class of ships - submarines - was included in the classification of naval vessels.

"In the future, the Navy’s combat strength will be expanded with two more missile carriers - the Dmitry Donskoy and the Knyaz Potemkin, currently under construction at Sevmash, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation," Moiseyev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The Navy commander recalled that the Russian Navy currently has eight Borey-class submarine cruisers in service. The Borey-A-class missile-carrying nuclear-powered submarine the Knyaz Pozharsky was commissioned ahead of Navy Day in the presence of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces in July 2025.

The Navy Commander-in-Chief noted that the core of the strategic missile submarines today consists of the Borey- and Borey-A-class submarines named after prominent Russian state figures and armed with Bulava ballistic missiles. All were developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering and built at the Severodvinsk-based Sevmash Shipyard of the United Shipbuilding Corporation. "This is a new sub generation, which replaces the previous Project 667BDRM nuclear-powered submarines armed with Sineva ballistic missiles," Moiseyev noted.

The Borey class is a series of Russian strategic nuclear-powered attack submarines. These fourth-generation submarines were developed at the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) under the direction of Chief Designer Vladimir Zdornov. They are intended to supersede the previous series of submarines—the 941 Akula (in service with the Navy since 1981) and the 667BDRM Delfin (since 1984).