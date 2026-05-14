Russia has about 40 contracts for construction of NPP units abroad — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian companies currently hold around 40 contracts for the construction of nuclear power plant units abroad, while roughly the same number of reactors still need to be built in Russia, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Vesti.

"We have continued to strengthen our competitiveness and have entered international markets with even greater momentum," the head of the state corporation said.

"As strange as it may sound, we need to build about 40 reactors domestically, and we currently have contracts for about 40 reactors abroad," he added.

Earlier, at a congress of the Russian Union of Machine Engineers, Likhachev spoke about Russia’s new agreements to build nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Rwanda. According to him, Russia is currently constructing 26 high-capacity power units and two small-capacity units in several countries simultaneously.