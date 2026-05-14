Xi pledges not to supply military equipment to Iran, Trump says

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised that China will not supply military equipment to Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

"He said he's not going to give military equipment. That's a big statement," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, when asked whether he had discussed China’s support for Iran with Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, the US president noted that Beijing intends to continue purchasing Iranian oil. "But at the same time he said they buy a lot of their oil there, and they'd like to keep doing that," Trump noted.