Meeting between US-Chinese leaders draws global attention — Xi

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that his meeting with the US counterpart, Donald Trump, amid the changing global situation draws the attention of the entire world.

"You have arrived in China again. <…> It’s fair to say that this has captured the world’s attention," Xi said during his meeting with Trump.

According to the Chinese president, his meeting with the US leader is taking place "amid unprecedented and dynamic changes," at a time when the international situation is "at a crossroads.".