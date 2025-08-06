St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held from June 3 to 6, 2026

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held in 2026 on June 3-6, the Roscongress Foundation said.

"The SPIEF 2026 will be held in conditions of continuing transformation of the global economy under influence of technological changes, transition to sustainable development and forming of new business models. The forum will traditionally become the key platform for the dialogue among countries, the business and the expert community, where practical solutions contributing to sustainable growth and strengthening of economic cooperation will be formulated," the foundation said.

Saudi Arabia, one of the leading economic and strategic partners of Russia, will be the SPIEF guest country. The timeframe of the forum coincide with a milestone date, the 100th anniversary from the day of diplomatic relations being established between the two countries, Roscongress noted.