ISTANBUL, December 8. /TASS/. Russia's military success has forced panicking countries in Europe to realize that it is impossible to ensure its security without Turkey, writes Milliyet newspaper, adding that Europe only remembers its NATO ally when it suits its interests.

"We have experienced all kinds of dastardly intrigues, conspiracies and coups organized by the NATO member countries, embargoes that have hindered the fight against terrorist organizations. When we needed an air defense system, our so-called allies didn't say a word, moreover, they took away the few Patriot complexes that we had. Those who once imposed an embargo against Turkey, now, fearing Russia, hypocritically declare that the Turkish defense industry is strengthening the deterrent potential of NATO. It seems that they only remember our alliance when they need it," said Tunja Bengin in an editorial.

He added that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers last week that the Turkish defense industry was strengthening the deterrent potential of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.