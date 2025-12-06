Chechen leader urges Ukrainians to make a stand against conflict with Russia

GROZNY, December 6. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called upon the people of Ukraine to make a stand against their government’s military conflict with Russia following an attack on his republic’s administrative center.

"Take to the streets, all of you, and have your say. Your children are getting killed <…>, so step forward and have your say," Kadyrov said.

He added that captured Ukrainian servicemen often ask not to be returned back, fearing for their lives.

"Be careful, or you will lose your national identity entirely," Kadyrov said.