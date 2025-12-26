Sales on main Russian e-commerce platforms up 30% — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The sales volume in main Russian electronic platforms gained 30% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"This is a separate area where we see growth also. The increase was about 30% for main e-commerce platforms. The online trade volume in general is about 13.5 trillion rubles ($170.8 bln) to date," Manturov said.

The trade segment in Russia is constantly evolving on account of robotization and digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence, the official said. "The service will grow on account of that, which is, by the way, if compared to global trends, is not merely among the leaders, I think, but it is among the champions from my point of view. We are indeed one of the best globally by delivery time, by quality of merchandize sold via our online trade platforms," Manturov noted.

The domestic trade volume in Russia gained 2.5% annually in terms of adjusted prices and reached 55 trillion rubles ($696 bln), he added.