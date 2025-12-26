Customs transfer $73.3 bln to Russian budget

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Customs Service transferred to the budget 5.79 trillion rubles ($73.3 bln) to date, the press service of the customs authority said.

"The target is 97% delivered for the time being, which stood at 5.787 trillion rubles," the press service informed.

The customs authorities worked throughout the year to improve the payments administration quality, which provided a positive results. The decline in imports of merchandise and the exchange rate were the negative factors, the press service noted.

As of the end of 2024, the Russian customs remitted 7.35 trillion rubles ($93 bln) to the federal budget.