Nigerian TV says US strike aimed at IS hits area that hasn't seen terrorists in decade

HARARE, December 26. /TASS/. The military strike announced by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) in Nigeria has struck a town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of northeastern Sokoto State, which was named in Trump’s statement.

According to on-the-scene reporting by Arise television correspondent Nasiru Suleiman, local inhabitants report no knowledge of terrorist activity in the area for at least the past ten years.

Suleiman reports that residents of the Jabo village were awakened last night by the sound of a bomb falling and detonating. There is currently no confirmed information regarding casualties among either civilians or militants.

The television channel notes that Nigerian authorities have not formally disclosed which party executed the strike or the specific means employed. The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense confined their comments to confirming a joint operation with the United States. Footage released alongside Trump’s announcement showed missiles being launched from an unidentified military vessel at an undisclosed location. Reports from Sokoto State, however, suggest the attack may have been an aerial bombardment.

Mahmud Jega, a news analyst with Arise television and a native of Sokoto State, expressed surprise that targets were selected in his home state instead of in Borno State. Borno has been the center of activity for IS-aligned extremist group Boko Haram, which pledged allegiance to IS, since 2009. It also contains the extensive Sambisa Forest, a known refuge and hostage-holding site for militants.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the announcement of joint Nigerian-US military strikes has ignited intense public debate. While some social media users welcomed decisive action against terrorism, others voiced concern that innocent civilians might become victims instead of the intended criminals. Some expressed astonishment that Nigerian law enforcement, despite having all necessary resources at its disposal, could not conduct counter-terrorism operations independently.

Earlier on December 26, US President Donald Trump announced a strike against IS militants in Nigeria. Following this, Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Information Services for the Nigerian Ministry of Defense, stated that the operation was conducted by the Nigerian armed forces in coordination with the United States, based on shared intelligence. In a statement, Nigerian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kimiebi Ebiemfa emphasized that Nigeria "engages in strategic cooperation with the United States in intelligence sharing and other collaborative measures, in full compliance with international law."