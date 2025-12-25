AZAL plane presumably damaged by warhead elements — Kazakh authorities

ASTANA, December 25. /TASS/. The AZAL aircraft that crashed near Aktau was likely damaged by warhead fragments; however, their origin remains unidentified. The Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported that an investigation found no traces of explosives during the examination.

According to the ministry, "As part of the investigation, comprehensive analyses - including traceological, ballistic, explosive, and fire examinations - were conducted of the identified foreign metal objects (external debris). These tests revealed no evidence of explosives. While the damage to the aircraft was presumably caused by warhead fragments, their specific origin could not be determined," the statement clarified.

The commission has also concluded its examination of the GPS cassettes (GPS1 and GPS2) recovered from avionics modules No. 1 and No. 3. The analysis of these components is currently in progress.

Two specialized working groups were established to investigate the incident. One, the Risk Assessment Analysis Group for Flights Over or Near Conflict Zones, is reviewing documentation provided by the aviation authorities of Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijan Airlines. The other, the Layout Working Group, reconstructed the aircraft's hydraulic system components to restore the spatial relationships among the fragments. This reconstruction has been completed, and the ongoing analysis continues under the auspices of the Department for Transport Accident and Incident Investigation of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.