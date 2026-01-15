LUGANSK, January 15. /TASS/. The number of casualties in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) since 2014 as a result of aggression by the Ukrainian armed forces may reach some 6,000, Anna Soroka, the region's human rights commissioner, told a briefing.

"We don’t know how many people have actually been killed. Therefore, I can only approximate at this time. If, according to our information, at the beginning of 2022, the project 'We Will Not Forget! We Will Not Forgive!' provided date on around 2,000 civilians killed, then since the special military operation start, the figure has definitely increased by 2,500. <...> I think the figure is approaching 6,000," she said.

According to the commissioner, the exact number of victims is currently unknown, as debris clearing is not over yet. She also noted that mass graves have still not been opened, and the situation on the republic's northern border remains uncertain.