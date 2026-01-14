Russia says ready to be briefed by US on meeting with 'coalition of willing'

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia would be interested to hear what impressions US representatives came away with from their meeting with European leaders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"If we are talking about negotiations, as I’ve mentioned, they took place in Paris between the coalition of the thirsty, or whatever it is called, with the participation of [Vladimir] Zelensky and which welcomed [special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and [son-in-law of the American leader entrepreneur Jared] Kushner. They released their final document, or rather a declaration of intent, I would say, which the United States did not sign off on. And we do not yet have any specific information about what actually happened there and the content of this declarative document. So, if our American colleagues are interested in briefing us about their impressions, then, of course, we’d be interested to hear them out," he said.

"Especially considering that our contacts with the Americans on Ukraine are based on the solid foundation built in Alaska, where understandings were reached between the American and Russian sides."

On January 6, the leaders of France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, as well as Vladimir Zelensky participated in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris. For the first time, representatives of the United States attended such a meeting. The declaration adopted by the coalition states its intention to form a multinational military force that can be deployed to Ukraine after the end of the conflict, as well as its readiness to continue long-term support for the Ukrainian army, including through the supply of weapons and military equipment. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a foreign military contingent in Ukraine.

Russia opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine. On December 17, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow's position on the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine was consistent and well known. Earlier, Lavrov said that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.