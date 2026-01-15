British charge d’affaires leaves Russian Foreign Ministry building without any comment

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. UK Charge d’Affaires to Moscow Danae Dholakia has left the Russian Foreign Ministry building without making any comment to the press, a TASS correspondent reported.

The British diplomat who had been summoned to Russia’s MFA earlier on Thursday spent around a quarter of an hour there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that it had summoned Dholakia without elaborating why it did so.

On December 9, the US Ministry of Defense released a statement on X saying that a British soldier was killed in Ukraine while observing Ukrainian forces test what it called "a new defensive capability." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later stated that Moscow would draw all necessary conclusions from the participation of the British military in the Ukraine conflict.

On December 15, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the coalition of the willing had drafted plans to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and deploy troops on the ground, if need be. Lavrov emphasized that the presence of NATO’s troops on Ukrainian soil under any flag or in any status would pose a threat to Russia. Under no circumstances will Moscow accept that, he warned.